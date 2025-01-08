Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Telangana Congress to hold save constitution rallies in state

Telangana: Congress to hold 'save constitution' rallies in state

Updated on: 08 January,2025 11:11 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
PTI |

Congress leader said the PAC requested AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to attend the 'save constitution' rally in the last week of January

Telangana: Congress to hold 'save constitution' rallies in state

Representational Pic/File

The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the ruling Congress in Telangana on Wednesday decided to hold protests against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's alleged disrespectful comments on Babasaheb Ambedkar and year-long 'save constitution' programmes.


Speaking to reporters after the meeting Wednesday night, Congress leader and government adviser Mohd Shabbir Ali said the PAC requested AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to attend the 'save constitution' rally in the last week of January.


The meeting was attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Deepa Dasmunsi and other leaders.


Venugopal appreciated the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led government implementing loan waiver and other election guarantees in spite of financial difficulties, Shabbir Ali said.

