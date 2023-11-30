Telangana election 2023: Over 20 per cent voters turnout so far

In the ongoing Telangana election 2023, a voter turnout of 20.64 per cent was recorded till 11 am, according to the Election Commission of India

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Assaduddin Owaisi shows his finger marked with indelible ink with family after casting vote at Vattepally during the Telangana Legislative Assembly election, in Hyderabad district, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. PTI Photo

In the ongoing Telangana election 2023, a voter turnout of 20.64 per cent was recorded till 11 am, according to the Election Commission of India.

The poll commission said Adilabad recorded a voter turnout of 30.65 per cent, Bhadradri at 22.05 per cent, Hanumankonda at 21.43 per cent and Jagtial at 22.50 per cent. Kamareddy recorded 24.70 per cent of voter turnout while Khammam recorded 26.03 per cent.

Voter turnout in Mahabubabad was recorded at 28.05 per cent, in Medak at 30. 27, Mulugu at 25.36 per cent and Siddipet at 28.08 per cent.

Long queues were seen outside the polling stations in towns and rural parts of Telangana since early this morning as the polling for the State Assembly at 7 am.

Till 9 am, the state recorded an overall turnout of 8.52 per cent. However, several polling booths across the state witnessed wafer-thin turnout.

As many as 2,290 contestants in the fray which includes Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, his Minister-son KT Rama Rao, State Congress President A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D Arvind.

In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had 47.4 per cent of the vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats. (ANI)

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi urged the people of Telangana on Thursday to vote in large numbers in the elections to the 119-member state Assembly.

"Today, Prajala will defeat Dorala! Brothers and sisters of Telangana, step out and vote in large numbers! Vote to build a 'Bangaru' Telangana, Vote for Congress," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Urging the 'first-time' voters to exercise their franchise, Congress national president, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We welcome our first-time voters of the state to participate in this democratic process for change and social justice. The youngest formed state in India -- Telangana must show the way."

"People of Telangana have decided that they will choose a transparent, people-friendly government, with a safety net for the disadvantaged. 'No force on earth can stop an idea whose time has come'... Let us ensure a Prajala Telangana now! This is the time to come out and vote in large numbers to make it happen. This is the time to realise the countless dreams and aspirations of Telangana's people, for which you have shed your sweat and blood for years," he said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also appealed to the people to cast their votes.

"My brothers and sisters of Telangana. I appeal to you to think carefully and vote with full enthusiasm and strength. Voting is your right, it is your biggest responsibility. Utilize the power of voting to realize the dream of Prajala Telangana. Jai Telangana. Jai Hind," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.

Earlier today, major leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also urged the people of Telangana to cast their votes in record numbers in the state assembly elections.