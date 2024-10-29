According to the government, 80,000 government employees will be roped in for conducting the survey and they will be appropriately trained for it

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Pic/X

Telangana government's caste survey to begin from November 6

The Telangana government's social economic and caste survey would begin from November 6, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Tuesday.

Vikramarka, who attended a video conference of ministers with district Collectors, urged the officials to conduct the survey in a foolproof manner.

"This socio-economic survey will inform policies and uplift marginalized communities starting November 6th," he said on X.

The Collectors can use the services of teachers as enumerators in the survey, he said, according to an official release.

State Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said on October 26 that the survey is expected to commence from November 4-5 and it is likely to be completed by November 30.

He said the exercise is being taken up in line with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's commitment to conduct a caste survey in the state as well as across the nation.

According to the government, 80,000 government employees will be roped in for conducting the survey and they will be appropriately trained for it.

As per the Congress government's decision to conduct the caste survey, the Telangana Commission for Backward Classes on Monday kicked off its public hearings to receive representations from interested parties.

Following the decision taken at a meeting held by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently, the deadline for submitting the data is December 9.

The commission would recommend the percentage of reservations for backward classes in local bodies based on the data.

