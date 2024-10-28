Telangana pushes for caste survey

Prabhakar said the exercise is being taken up in line with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's commitment to conduct a caste survey in the state as well as across the nation

Ponnam Prabhakar speaking to the media after cabinet meeting. Pic/X

The Telangana government is expected to start a caste survey from November 4-5 and it is likely to be completed by November 30, minister Ponnam Prabhakar said. He was addressing the media after a cabinet meeting during which a proforma for the caste survey was approved.

Prabhakar said the exercise is being taken up in line with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's commitment to conduct a caste survey in the state as well as across the nation.

The minister said 80,000 government employees will be roped in for conducting the survey. Revenue Minister P Srinivas Reddy said the cabinet also decided that 3,500 houses will be constructed for the poor in each of the 119 assembly constituencies.

