Telangana pushes for caste survey

Telangana pushes for caste survey

Updated on: 28 October,2024 08:28 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
Agencies

Prabhakar said the exercise is being taken up in line with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's commitment to conduct a caste survey in the state as well as across the nation

Telangana pushes for caste survey

Ponnam Prabhakar speaking to the media after cabinet meeting. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Telangana pushes for caste survey
The Telangana government is expected to start a caste survey from November 4-5 and it is likely to be completed by November 30, minister Ponnam Prabhakar said. He was addressing the media after a cabinet meeting during which a proforma for the caste survey was approved.


Prabhakar said the exercise is being taken up in line with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's commitment to conduct a caste survey in the state as well as across the nation.


The minister said 80,000 government employees will be roped in for conducting the survey. Revenue Minister P Srinivas Reddy said the cabinet also decided that 3,500 houses will be constructed for the poor in each of the 119 assembly constituencies.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

