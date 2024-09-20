Breaking News
Mumbai: Couple booked after ‘pranking’ Salman’s father Salim Khan
Mumbai: Khar man who escaped drug case frame says probe stuck
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CCTV surveillance to curb debris dumping in Versova
Mumbai: Khar residents fear return of sleepless nights
Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old’s MBBS aspirations
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Bombay HC raises concern over poor construction of slum redevelopment buildings calls them vertical slums

Bombay HC raises concern over poor construction of slum redevelopment buildings; calls them vertical slums

Updated on: 20 September,2024 02:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A division bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Somasekhar Sunderesan said such slum redevelopment buildings were constructed in a congested manner, with no space between them, cutting off ventilation and sunlight

Bombay HC raises concern over poor construction of slum redevelopment buildings; calls them vertical slums

Bombay High Court. File Pic

Listen to this article
Bombay HC raises concern over poor construction of slum redevelopment buildings; calls them vertical slums
x
00:00

The Bombay High Court on Friday raised concerns about the poor manner in which slum redevelopment buildings were constructed in the city, terming these structures as "vertical slums", reported news agency PTI.


A division bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Somasekhar Sunderesan said such slum redevelopment buildings were constructed in a congested manner, with no space between them, cutting off ventilation and sunlight.



"We are not going to appreciate these vertical slums. Buildings constructed are so congested. No light, no space, no sunlight and no ventilation. This will cause health problems. They (slum dwellers) are better off on grounds encroaching," the court said, reported PTI.


The bench called it a serious issue against Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution.

The bench was set up last month to undertake a "performance audit" of the Maharashtra Slum Area (Improvement, Clearance and Redevelopment) Act following directives issued by the Supreme Court, reported PTI.

The apex court had raised concerns about the working of the Act.

The high court on Friday said there has to be robust implementation of provisions of the Act, citing examples of public housing projects in foreign countries.

It noted that the influx of migrant workers in the city will keep increasing, and the authorities cannot adopt a wait-and-watch policy.

"Migrant workers come in...work is available, pay is available, but no place to stay. Then they stay in slums. We need to understand that this won't stop. It may only increase. We cannot just wait and watch now," it said, reported PTI.

The bench directed all parties concerned to submit their suggestions on the issue, which the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) will look into.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on October 15.

On July 30, the Supreme Court asked the high court to set up a bench to "initiate suo motu proceedings" to conduct a performance audit of the state slum redevelopment law, noting, "The welfare legislation for the poor is gridlocked and more than 1,600 cases related to the Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvement, Clearance and Redevelopment) Act are pending before the Bombay High Court."

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bombay high court mumbai mumbai news news supreme court

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK