Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Telangana is among top states in unemployment: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra x 00:00

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that in unemployment, Telangana is among the top states of the country, reported news agency ANI.

The Congress General Secretary was addressing a public rally ahead of the November 30 Assembly elections here in Palakurthy, a seat from where the party has fielded Yashaswini Mamidala, a woman candidate, against Telangana minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, reported ANI.

During her address, Priyanka said that the women in the poll-bound state are bearing the brunt of inflation due to the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre and the KCR-led BRS government, reported ANI.

"Nowadays, there is very high inflation across the country and women face it the most. Your life is full of difficulties. There are a lot of atrocities against women in your state, and the government has not done enough for your safety and your respect. The Congress understands the burden of inflation on your shoulders due to the policies of the Central government and the present state government," she said, reported ANI.

"That is why we have decided that every month Rs 2500 will be deposited in the accounts of women. And the LPG cylinders will be given to you for Rs 500," she added, reported ANI.

The Congress leader said that if her party is voted to power in the only southern state among the five states where polling is going, then 2 lakh youths will be given employment, reported ANI.

"In unemployment, Telangana is among the top states of the country. Wherever there are Congress governments, we have tried our best to provide employment. We have provided more than 2 lakh jobs in Rajasthan and have promoted rural employment in Chhattisgarh," Priyanka Gandhi said, reported ANI.

She said that to end the paper leak cases in Telangana, the Congress if voted to power, will release a 'job calendar', reported ANI.

"Under the job calendar, the dates for exams, results and notices regarding jobs will be fixed," she added, reported ANI.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rasthtra Samithi, Congress and BJP as the state goes to polls on November 30.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the BRS, previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)