PM Modi didn't visit violence-hit Manipur but went to watch cricket match in Ahmedabad: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Rajasthan

Updated on: 22 November,2023 04:30 PM IST  |  Jaipur
mid-day online correspondent |



Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said PM Modi claims to be a fakir and asked how then the BJP became the richest party under his rule

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Pic/PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Ahmedabad to watch a cricket match hoping to claim a bit of credit if India won, but did not visit the violence-hit Manipur as there was a crisis, reported news agency PTI.


Addressing a rally in Shahpura in Rajasthan's Jaipur district ahead of the November 25 assembly polls, she also said PM Modi claims to be a fakir and asked how then the BJP became the richest party under his rule, reported PTI.


Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence for nearly seven months but the prime minister did not go there. Instead, he visited Ahmedabad to watch the cricket world cup final between India and Australia, reported PTI.


"In the recent world cup, our team reached the final with their hard work.... Modi ji reached there so he might also get a bit of credit if the team wins," she said, adding the prime minister would go to a place if there is pride and honour, but would stay away from a crisis situation, reported PTI.

She alleged that Prime Minister Modi and the Centre waived debts of big industrialists but neglected the poor, reported PTI.

She also said mixing religion with politics is a sin, reported PTI.

She alleged that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in states are working for big industrialists, whereas the Congress government in Rajasthan provided relief to people from inflation by holding special camps, reported PTI.

Priyanka Gandhi addressed the public meeting in support of Congress candidates Manish Yadav and Indraj Gurjar.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 and the votes will be counted on December 3.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday that those who invoke religion or caste during elections are never in a position to ask for votes on the basis of their work.

Addressing a rally at Ajmer's Kekri in poll-bound Rajasthan, the Congress general secretary asked the voters to exercise their franchise after evaluating the work done by different political parties.

She asserted that the Congress is united in Rajasthan and claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is completely fragmented in the desert state.

(With inputs from PTI)

