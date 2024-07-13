Telangana: Police arrest gang involved in robbing people with fake gun

The accused have been identified as Avej Chaush (27), Shaik Mateenuddin (18) and Shaik Adil (18). The police have seized a fake gun, a scooter and three mobile phones

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A three-member gang from Telangana's Nirmal was arrested for targeting couples and individuals walking alone at night, threatening them with a fake gun, and looting from people sleeping alone and at bus stands. The accused were caught by the police while trying to flee on a scooter.

The police have booked the three accused under sections 308(4), 25(1b)(a) of the Indian Arms Act. The accused have been identified as Avej Chaush (27), Shaik Mateenuddin (18) and Shaik Adil (18). The police have seized a fake gun, a scooter and three mobile phones.

"This morning Ashok who is working as SI in Nirmal Town Police Station along with his staff was checking vehicles at Manchiryala Square when two men on a scooter saw the policemen and ran away when they chased them and arrested Avesh Chaus and Sheikh Matinuddin at Shyam Ghad and checked them. A gun was found in their possession. The SI immediately reported this to Inspector Nirmal Town who detained and interrogated Avesh Chaus and Sheikh Matinuddin and their friend Sheikh Adil and the following things were revealed," the police said.

The police said that Avesh Chaus and Sheikh Matinuddin and Sheikh Adil were friends while Sheikh Matinuddin was an accused in a mobile theft case in the past.

Sheikh Adil had bought a gun from an unknown person in Hyderabad in the past and the three had formed a gang.

"Using the gun in Sheikh Adil's possession, they targeted lonesome couples and people walking alone at night in uncrowded areas and robbed them at gunpoint. They have been doing this for some time now," the police said adding that the three criminals who committed robberies targeted those who could not reveal the matter for fear of losing their reputation.

Nirmal Superintendent of Police G Janaki Sharmila said that a separate cell has been set up in the districts to keep a 24-hour vigil on social media, and suggested that strict legal action will be taken against those who share the posts to create unrest in the community.

