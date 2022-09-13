Telangana: Eight dead in fire in Secunderabad; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of victims

The fire and smoke from the showroom engulfed a lodge situated above the showroom killing the victims
Rescue operation underway after a fire broke out in an electrical bike showroom in Secundrabad. Pic/PTI
Eight people staying in a hotel were killed in a fire accident that originated from an electric bike showroom in Secunderabad area here during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
Five others were injured, police said.
The fire and smoke from the showroom engulfed a lodge situated above the showroom killing the victims, they said.
About 25 to 30 people were said to be staying in the hotel at the time of the incident.
Firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued seven guests, who were trapped in the multi-storeyed building. The injured were shifted to hospitals.
TV visuals suggested that some people tried to jump out of the hotel windows in a bid to escape the fire.
Secunderabad | Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali visits the hotel where a fire broke out last night— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022
"Unfortunately, 8 people died. 7 are hospitalised out of which one is critical. CM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh. A case has been registered," he said pic.twitter.com/Shp7iXIVgp
PM Modi expressed grief. He tweeted, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be paid to the injured".
Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be paid to the injured: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 13, 2022
