He later met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi

ongress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party's Telangana Chief Revanth Reddy. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Telangana's CM-elect Revanth Reddy meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge x 00:00

Telangana's chief minister-elect Revanth Reddy met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, a day after he was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

He later met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddy, who has been elected from the Kodangal Assembly seat, is slated to take oath as chief minister in Hyderabad on Thursday.

He will tender his resignation from his Lok Sabha membership later on Wednesday. He represented the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana.

The Congress has scripted a stupendous victory in Telangana, nine years after the state was formed by bifurcating Andhra Pradesh. The party won 64 Assembly seats to form government in the BRS-dominated state.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.