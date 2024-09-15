Breaking News
Terrorists exchange fire with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Updated on: 15 September,2024 03:03 PM IST  |  Jammu
PTI |

Top





Representation Pic


An encounter broke out in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district when security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about the presence of terrorists, an official said on Sunday.


Acting on a tip off, a joint search operation was launched by the police and Army in the Pathanateer area near Gursai top in Mendhar sub-division on Saturday evening, the security official said.



He said the search party came under fire from the hiding terrorists, triggering a gunfight. Intermittent exchange of fire is on between both the sides, the official said, adding that reinforcements were rushed to the area and further details are awaited.


jammu and kashmir indian army Army jawans national news india India news

