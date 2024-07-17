VDGs also opened fire on observing suspicious movement outside their village, while two explosive shells were recovered from Gandoh area, they said

Village Defence Guards keep vigil at a forest area near the site of a recent terrorist encounter. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Gunfire erupts twice in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda, terrorists flee x 00:00

Security forces and terrorists exchanged fire twice briefly within a span of four hours in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, officials said on Wednesday.

VDGs also opened fire on observing suspicious movement outside their village, while two explosive shells were recovered from Gandoh area, they said.

The exchange of fire was first reported at Kalaan Bhata at 10.45 pm on Tuesday and then near Panchan Bhata at 2 am during the ongoing anti-terrorist operation in the Desa forest area, where four Army personnel were killed.

There are no reports of any casualties in the latest exchange of fire. Taking advantage of the darkness, difficult terrain and thick foliage, the terrorists managed to slip away, the officials said.

The Army, along with para commandos and aerial support from drones and helicopters, is intensifying its search operation to eliminate the terrorists who have infiltrated from across the border and taken refuge in the forest area.

10.45pm

Time on Tuesday firing was first reported

