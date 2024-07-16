Doda encounter: Rahul Gandhi demands govt accountability

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he was deeply distressed by the martyrdom of the four brave soldiers, including an officer

Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the Centre after four soldiers were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda, with Rahul Gandhi asserting that the government should take full responsibility for the repeated security lapses and take strict action against the culprits.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he was deeply distressed by the martyrdom of the four brave soldiers, including an officer. “These continuous terrorist attacks are reflecting the deteriorated condition of Jammu and Kashmir. Our soldiers and their families are bearing the brunt of BJP’s wrong policies,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

