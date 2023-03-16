Test of Indian democracy, says Rahul on whether he will be allowed to respond to allegations in Parliament

In an apparent reference to the controversy over his remarks in the UK, Gandhi said this whole thing is about distraction, and claimed that the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are "scared" over the Adani issue

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged the whole "tamasha" around his remarks in the UK has been created by the government to divert attention from the Adani issue and asserted it is a "test of Indian democracy" as to whether he would be allowed to respond to the allegations by the BJP in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Gandhi said the question before the country is that whether after four BJP leaders have made allegations about a member of Parliament, that person would be given the same space as them or he be "going to be told to shut up".

In an apparent reference to the controversy over his remarks in the UK, Gandhi said this whole thing is about distraction, and claimed that the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are "scared" over the Adani issue and that is why they have "prepared this whole tamasha".

Gandhi on Thursday arrived in Parliament House after his return from abroad and met Speaker Om Birla urging him to allow him to speak in Lok Sabha. "I went to Parliament this morning with the idea of putting (forward) what I have said or what I feel on the floor of the House. Four ministers have raised allegations against me in Parliament House, it is my right to be allowed to speak on the floor of the House," the former Congress chief said.

"I told him (the Speaker) that people from the BJP have made allegations against me and as a member of Parliament, it is my right to speak," he said.

Gandhi said Birla was "non-committal" and just smiled.

The Congress leader said he is hopeful though not very sure that he would be allowed to speak in Parliament on Friday. Gandhi said he had asked some fundamental questions about the relationship between Modi and Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani.

The whole idea is that all those questions must not be on the table and that is why this whole exercise of four-five ministers and the prime minister speaking, he claimed. "More importantly whose money is in these shell companies, who is this unknown person whose money is in these shell companies," Gandhi asked. "As an MP I would like to first place my statement on the floor of the House and then after that I would be happy to have a discussion with you all," he told reporters.

Also read: Will speak in Parliament if allowed by chair, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi reiterated that the allegations have been made in Parliament by four ministers and it was "my democratic right" to have the opportunity to respond to that in Parliament. "So if Indian democracy was functioning, I would be able to say my piece in Parliament," he said.

"So, actually what you are saying is a test of Indian democracy, after four BJP leaders have made allegations about a member of Parliament, is that member of Parliament going to be given the same space that those four members were given or is he be going to be told to shut up," he said. That is what the question is before this country right now, he added.

Gandhi's remarks during his recent trip to the UK have rocked Parliament, with both houses failing to transact any significant business on the first four days of the Budget session's second half.

Several BJP leaders including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi have demanded an apology from Gandhi over his remarks.

During his interactions in the UK, Gandhi alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.

He also told British parliamentarians in London that microphones are often "turned off" in Lok Sabha when an opposition member raises important issues.

Gandhi's remarks triggered a political slugfest, with the BJP accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign intervention, and the Congress hitting back at the ruling party by citing instances of Modi raising internal politics abroad.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.