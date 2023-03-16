Breaking News
Will speak in Parliament if allowed by chair, says Rahul Gandhi

Updated on: 16 March,2023 01:26 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Rahul Gandhi said he would speak in Parliament if he is allowed by the chair

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File Pic


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday arrived in Parliament House after his return from abroad and said he has said nothing against India or the Parliament during his London visit.


He said he would speak in Parliament if he is allowed by the chair.



"If they allow me to speak in Parliament, then I will say what I think," he told reporters while leaving Parliament.


He said it will not be to the BJP's liking when he speaks inside Parliament.

Gandhi said if he is not allowed, he would speak outside Parliament.

Gandhi arrived in Parliament House after his return from abroad and smiled when asked if he would apologise for his remarks made in London. During an event in the UK, Gandhi had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.

The BJP has stepped up the heat on Gandhi, accusing him of speaking against India and the country's institutions including Parliament and has demanded an apology from him. 

