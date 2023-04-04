Thane: Woman loses Rs 14.3 lakh in online job fraud

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered against four persons on Sunday under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, but no arrest has been made so far, an official from NRI Sagari police station said

A 50-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai town in Maharashtra allegedly lost Rs 14.30 lakh to fraudsters after being offered a job online, police said on Tuesday.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered against four persons on Sunday under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, but no arrest has been made so far, an official from NRI Sagari police station said.

On March 23, the victim received a message on WhatsApp from a woman who identified herself as the owner of a social media agency in Mumbai and offered her job as a freelancer.

The victim was thereafter given some YouTube links, she was asked to like them and was given some money in return, the official said quoting the complaint.

The woman was then made to do some transactions in crypto currency trading and initially given some returns. Later, she stopped getting any money and by that time she had allegedly lost Rs 14.30 lakh, he said.

The woman realised she had been cheated and lodged a police complaint, the official said, adding that a probe was on into the case.

