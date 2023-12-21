The complex landscape of INDIA Alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The unexpected proposal of Mallikarjun Kharge as the prime ministerial candidate has added another layer of complexity to an already intricate political landscape

As the dust settles on the recent state elections, the INDIA alliance finds itself at crossroads, grappling with internal dissent, Congress's electoral setbacks, and the daunting task of countering the BJP's dominance in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The unexpected proposal of Mallikarjun Kharge as the prime ministerial candidate has added another layer of complexity to an already intricate political landscape.