Breaking News
Mumbai: Political pressure grows to bring back Amar Mahal station
Mumbai: ‘Remdesivir scam plotted in the then mayor’s bungalow’
Mumbai: J J hospital resident doctors put off strike
Mumbai: MSRTC seals Rs 600 crore pact to transform state bus stands
Mumbai: OPD registrations to open at 7 am at BMC hospitals
Maharashtra: Illicit liquor worth Rs 27.8L seized from Palghar house
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > The complex landscape of INDIA Alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The complex landscape of INDIA Alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Premium

Updated on: 21 December,2023 11:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Muhammad Raafi | rafi.mohammad@mid-day.com

Top

The unexpected proposal of Mallikarjun Kharge as the prime ministerial candidate has added another layer of complexity to an already intricate political landscape

The complex landscape of INDIA Alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Pic/PTI


Key Highlights

  1. The INDIA alliance finds itself at crossroads, grappling with internal dissent
  2. Unexpected proposal of Kharge as prime ministerial candidate has added layer of complexity
  3. The INDIA bloc convened in Delhi on Tuesday for a pivotal meeting

As the dust settles on the recent state elections, the INDIA alliance finds itself at crossroads, grappling with internal dissent, Congress's electoral setbacks, and the daunting task of countering the BJP's dominance in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The unexpected proposal of Mallikarjun Kharge as the prime ministerial candidate has added another layer of complexity to an already intricate political landscape.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

I-N-D-I-A india congress trinamool congress Mallikarjun Kharge India news national news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK