The High Court directed Advocate Abhijit Anand, a lawyer for complainant Dalvin Suresh, to file a reply to the applications

The Delhi High Court on Friday extended the interim bail of 4 basement workers accused in RAU's IAS Study circle case of Old Rajendra Nagar, ANI reported.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma extended the interim bail of Sarabjit Singh, Parvinder Singh, Tejinder Singh and Harvinder Singh until January 21.

The Supreme Court has postponed the requirement to deposit Rs. 2.5 crores with the Red Cross, ANI cited.

The High Court had imposed this condition while granting interim bail to the 4 accused in the case on September 13.

As per ANI, the High Court has also postponed the condition of depositing Rs. five crores with the Red Cross Society while granting bail to Abhishek Gupta, the CEO of RAU's IAS Study Circle.

The bench has scheduled the hearings for January 21, 2025.

On September 23, 2024, the Rouse Avenue Court granted interim bail to RAU's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhisek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh in the UPSC aspirant's death case.

The trial court has scheduled the matter for December 7.

Previously, the Delhi High Court granted temporary bail to four co-owners of a basement connected to the unfortunate deaths of three IAS candidates in Old Rajendra Nagar.

The bench of Justice DK Sharma had also requested that the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi constitute a committee, which would function under the supervision of a retired High Court judge, to ensure that no coaching centres are maintained in basements without permission across Delhi, ANI cited.

Furthermore, the court ordered the four co-owners of the basement to deposit Rs 5 crore with the Red Cross Society.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court directed the CBI to produce a status report detailing the primary reasons for waterlogging in the area as well as rainfall data from that day.

The trial court denied bail to the four co-owners, stating that the co-owners guilt derived from their illegal act of permitting the basement to be used as a coaching institute.

(With ANI inputs)