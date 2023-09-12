Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari clarified that no such proposal is presently under consideration by the Centre

File Photo

Listen to this article There is no proposal to impose additional GST on sale of diesel vehicles, clarifies Nitin Gadkari x 00:00

On Tuesday, a few moments after stating that he was of the view that an additional GST must be imposed on the sale of diesel cars, Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari clarified that no such proposal is presently under consideration by the Centre.

The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari posted on 'X' stating, "There is an urgent need to clarify media reports suggesting an additional 10 per cent GST on the sale of diesel vehicles. It is essential to clarify that there is no such proposal currently under active consideration by the government."

ADVERTISEMENT

There is an urgent need to clarify media reports suggesting an additional 10% GST on the sale of diesel vehicles. It is essential to clarify that there is no such proposal currently under active consideration by the government. In line with our commitments to achieve Carbon Net… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 12, 2023

"In line with our commitments to achieve Carbon Net Zero by 2070 and to reduce air pollution levels caused by hazardous fuels like diesel, as well as the rapid growth in automobile sales, it is imperative to actively embrace cleaner and greener alternative fuels. These fuels should be import substitutes, cost-effective, indigenous, and pollution-free," Gadkari further added to his post on 'X'.

Speaking at an event on sustainable mobility organised by the industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers in Delhi, Nitin Gadkari had earlier stated that, "Today evening, I am scheduled to meet Union Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman). I have already drafted a letter where I have proposed an additional 10 per cent GST (on purchase of diesel cars)."

Duirng the event, Gadkari also informed that the sale of diesel vehicles has declined from 52 per cent in 2014 to 18 per cent at present.

India aims to meet its 50 per cent energy needs through renewable sources by 2030, and this additional GST was seen as an avenue to disincentivise fresh diesel car buyers.

(with inputs from ANI)