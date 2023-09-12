Breaking News
Lake levels in reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 97.06 per cent
Results of samples sent to Pune's NIV awaited to confirm presence of Nipah virus
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Silver Oak
2020 Delhi riots: SC adjourns hearing of Umar Khalid's bail plea for 4 weeks
There is no proposal to impose additional GST on sale of diesel vehicles, says Nitin Gadkari

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > There is no proposal to impose additional GST on sale of diesel vehicles clarifies Nitin Gadkari

There is no proposal to impose additional GST on sale of diesel vehicles, clarifies Nitin Gadkari

Updated on: 12 September,2023 04:57 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari clarified that no such proposal is presently under consideration by the Centre

There is no proposal to impose additional GST on sale of diesel vehicles, clarifies Nitin Gadkari

File Photo

Listen to this article
There is no proposal to impose additional GST on sale of diesel vehicles, clarifies Nitin Gadkari
x
00:00

On Tuesday, a few moments after stating that he was of the view that an additional GST must be imposed on the sale of diesel cars, Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari clarified that no such proposal is presently under consideration by the Centre.


The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari posted on 'X' stating, "There is an urgent need to clarify media reports suggesting an additional 10 per cent GST on the sale of diesel vehicles. It is essential to clarify that there is no such proposal currently under active consideration by the government."



"In line with our commitments to achieve Carbon Net Zero by 2070 and to reduce air pollution levels caused by hazardous fuels like diesel, as well as the rapid growth in automobile sales, it is imperative to actively embrace cleaner and greener alternative fuels. These fuels should be import substitutes, cost-effective, indigenous, and pollution-free," Gadkari further added to his post on 'X'.

Speaking at an event on sustainable mobility organised by the industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers in Delhi, Nitin Gadkari had earlier stated that, "Today evening, I am scheduled to meet Union Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman). I have already drafted a letter where I have proposed an additional 10 per cent GST (on purchase of diesel cars)."

Duirng the event, Gadkari also informed that the sale of diesel vehicles has declined from 52 per cent in 2014 to 18 per cent at present.

India aims to meet its 50 per cent energy needs through renewable sources by 2030, and this additional GST was seen as an avenue to disincentivise fresh diesel car buyers.

(with inputs from ANI)

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
india national news nitin gadkari new delhi India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK