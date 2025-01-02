Dense fog and a cold wave continue to grip Delhi and several cities across India, with poor air quality and disruptions to transport. Shelters have been set up for the homeless as temperatures drop sharply.

Thick fog continues to envelop Delhi and several major cities in India, as the cold wave stretches into 2025, affecting the national capital and other regions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility at Delhi's airports on Thursday was recorded at zero meters, with similar conditions reported in Gwalior, Agra, Amritsar, and Pathankot. A dense blanket of fog has significantly impacted visibility, causing disruptions in transport across the country, particularly in the northern and central regions.

The IMD also reported the presence of fog and low clouds over northwest, central, east, and northeast India, with patches of fog extending to coastal Andhra Pradesh. With the ongoing cold wave, residents in various states continue to endure dropping temperatures and low visibility, leading to a challenging start to the New Year.

In Delhi, the IMD has forecasted a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with the maximum temperature rising to 17 degrees Celsius. Despite the daytime temperature rise, the chill continues to affect the region, exacerbated by poor air quality. According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 278, categorised as 'poor'. The AQI range, where 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor', 301-400 is 'very poor', and 401-500 is 'severe', indicates significant pollution levels in the national capital.

To protect the city's homeless population from the severe cold, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents for shelter, and additional night shelters have been made available in areas like AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover. Many residents were seen huddling around bonfires for warmth, while others sought refuge in night shelters as temperatures continued to plummet.

The cold wave has also impacted flight operations in other parts of the country. In Srinagar, the region's snowfall has led to disruptions, prompting the airline carrier Indigo to issue a travel advisory. The airline urged passengers to stay informed about any changes to their flight schedules, as ongoing snowfall continues to affect air traffic.

Delhi’s third consecutive day of cold conditions on Wednesday saw the maximum temperature reach 15 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 7.4 degrees Celsius. As per ANI, the extended cold spell is set to continue, with winter chill continuing to grip North India as we enter the new year. The dense fog, along with the chilling weather, serves as a reminder of the harsh conditions many parts of the country are experiencing at the start of 2025.

(With inputs from ANI)