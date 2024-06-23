Third bridge collapse in a week in Bihar!

The 16-metre-long bridge was being built over a canal by the state’s Rural Works Department (RWD) to connect Amwa village to other areas of the block. It was being built at a cost of R1.5 crore, they added

A portion of the under-construction bridge after it collapsed. Pic/PTI

An under-construction small bridge collapsed in East Champaran district on Sunday in third such incident in less than a week, officials said.

The 16-metre-long bridge was being built over a canal by the state’s Rural Works Department (RWD) to connect Amwa village to other areas of the block. It was being built at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore, they added.

“Exact cause of the incident is not yet known. It is a serious matter and a departmental inquiry has been ordered. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” Additional Chief Secretary of RWD Dipak Kumar Singh said. No casualties were repoted in the incident.

