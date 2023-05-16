Those opposing G20 event in Kashmir are enemies of nation, people of J&K: BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devender Singh Rana Tuesday described the hosting of G20 event in the Kashmir valley later this month as a unique opportunity to put Jammu and Kashmir on the global tourism landscape that will eventually lead to economic fillip given huge potential of nature, adventure and pilgrim tourism in the Union Territory

“Those opposing such an event in Kashmir and parroting Pakistan are actually the enemies of the nation and welfare of the people of J&K,” Rana said while addressing the Conveners and Co-Convenors of the BJP’s Trade, Industries, Transport, Cooperative and Tourism Cells at the party headquarters here this afternoon.

He said Jammu and Kashmir’s larger role in the country’s growth story is rattling some feudal entities, who do not want the people to prosper and progress. They actually want the UT to remain in the cocoon of misery and tragedy to run their political enterprise and thrust themselves on the people. Track record of these political leaders stands testimony to under development of the then state despite flow of whopping funds from the Centre. Nepotism, corruption and mis-governance took toll on J & K's development. Now that the UT is treading on the path of peace, progress and prosperity, they find their political space shrinking and hence indulge in rhetoric, he added.

Referring to the slated G20 conclave at Srinagar, Rana highlighted its importance by saying that the participating member countries represent 85 percent of global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade which in itself speaks of the high stakes involved in the meeting. Assembling the representatives of two-thirds of the world population in the picturesque Valley is a matter of pride for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Those raising questions over hosting of such an event in the Valley are not only suffering from the negativity syndrome but also insult Kashmir’s hospitality which is known the world over. He reiterated that such international events are destined to lay a very positive and healthy impact on trade and economy in this part of the country.

He said the outcome of the conclave will have lasting impact on the trade, commerce and industry across the country in general and Jammu and Kashmir in particular, which is the centre of attention and attraction for global investment due to initiatives taken post August 5, 2019 political developments. Already some corporate houses of international repute have started their ventures and these will expand across the Union Territory within stipulated time-frame.

The meeting discussed issues confronted by the trade and industry, tourism, transport and cooperative sector in detail and suggested measures for addressing some critical points raised by the stakeholders from time to time.