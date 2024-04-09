Breaking News
Mumbai: Fall of charas, and rise of MD
Mumbai: How Bandra’s Hill Road became hawker-free
Mumbai: Woman held for posting nude dance video online
Mumbai: BMC to survey roads for potholes, activists not hopeful
Mumbai: Three arrested for kidnapping youth at Borivli
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Thousands throng Vaishno Devi shrine on first day of Chaitra Navratri
<< Back to Elections 2024

Thousands throng Vaishno Devi shrine on first day of Chaitra Navratri

Updated on: 09 April,2024 04:32 PM IST  |  Jammu
PTI |

Top

Thousands of devotees thronged the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir as the nine-day long 'Chaitra Navratri' commenced on Tuesday

Thousands throng Vaishno Devi shrine on first day of Chaitra Navratri

Pilgrims on their way to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on the first day of the 'Chaitra Navratri' festival. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Thousands throng Vaishno Devi shrine on first day of Chaitra Navratri
x
00:00

Thousands of devotees from across the country thronged the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir as the nine-day long 'Chaitra Navratri' commenced on Tuesday.


'Shat Chandi Maha Yagya', a special havan organised by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), was performed at the holy cave amidst the serene aura besides other rituals on the auspicious occasion, a spokesperson of the board said.


He said the sacred rituals at the shrine, located atop Trikuta hills, spanning across the Navratri are being performed to foster harmony, abundance and good health for all.


Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, along with other board members and officials attended the yagya ceremony, apart from the pilgrims, the spokesperson said.

The havan is being telecasted live on MH1 Shraddha channel from 12 noon to 1 pm daily for the nine days, he added.

The shrine has been specially decorated for Navratri with intricate colourful lighting, floral arrangements, coupled with traditional motifs and embellishments.

The spokesperson said the board has made elaborate arrangements as per the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of SMVDSB, to facilitate the large number of pilgrims expected to visit the temple during the Navratri.

These arrangements include round-the-clock water and power supply along the tracks leading to the shrine, sanitation and medical facilities and availability of special 'fasting food' at the board's 'bhojanalayas', he said.

"For the ease and comfort of pilgrims, facilities such as accommodation, battery-operated vehicles, passenger ropeways and helicopter services have been provided and are operating smoothly," he added.

Free meals will also be available to the pilgrims at Tarakote Marg and Prasad Kendra at Sanjichatt, besides the 'langar sewa' at Bhairon Ji.

To facilitate the smooth pilgrimage for differently-abled pilgrims, the board is providing free pony and battery car services to the shrine, the official said.

Other special features of the Navratri celebration in Vaishno Devi shrine include 'bhajan' and 'atka aarti' by renowned artists, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jammu and kashmir Vaishnodevi Temple festivals India news national news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK