Breaking News
Maharashtra: Opposition, govt in war of words ahead of MVA morcha
Mumbai Crime: Cops arrest 3 kidnappers after 10-day chase across 6 districts
Beware! Clean-up marshals will be back on roads
Police clinch DNA evidence in Shraddha case
Mumbai: Maharashtra government scraps domicile certificate for hawkers
Mumbai: Metro line 3 to be linked to main line at CSMT
Mumbai: BMC approves Andheri's Gokhale bridge contractor

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Three arrested for assaulting man on bus in Dakshin Kannada

Three arrested for assaulting man on bus in Dakshin Kannada

Updated on: 16 December,2022 09:33 AM IST  |  Mangalore
ANI |

Top

The 43-year-old man filed a complaint at the Bantwala Rural Police Station and the accused were taken into custody on Thursday.

Three arrested for assaulting man on bus in Dakshin Kannada

Representation pic


Three people were arrested by Karnataka police for assaulting a man, who allegedly misbehaved with a girl, in Bantwala area of Dakshina Kannada.


The 43-year-old man filed a complaint at the Bantwala Rural Police Station and the accused were taken into custody on Thursday.



The three arrested in turn have accused Isac (the complainant) of misbehaving with a schoolgirl traveling on the same bus.


According to the complaint, Isac was traveling in a private bus on Wednesday when a person forced him to get down from the bus alleging he had misbehaved with the girl on Tuesday and then assaulted him.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: 51-year-old widow raped by her school friend, held

Isac in his plaint explained that on Tuesday, he was on the bus, when a schoolgirl handed him her bag as the bus was overcrowded.

Isac said that on Wednesday he was forcefully pulled down from the bus and taken to a secluded location with the help of two other men and brutally assaulted.

Following the assault, Isac went home, took medicines and later lodged the complaint.

"A case has been registered under sections 504, 506, 323, 324, 352 and 34 of the IPC against the three accused Manohar, Chethan and Kishore. All of them have been taken into custody," said Dakshina Kannada Police Superintendent Rishikesh Sonawane.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you think the new ROB on Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road will ease traffic?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
karnataka national news mangalore india Crime News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK