Three arrested for assaulting man on bus in Dakshin Kannada

Representation pic

Three people were arrested by Karnataka police for assaulting a man, who allegedly misbehaved with a girl, in Bantwala area of Dakshina Kannada.

The 43-year-old man filed a complaint at the Bantwala Rural Police Station and the accused were taken into custody on Thursday.

The three arrested in turn have accused Isac (the complainant) of misbehaving with a schoolgirl traveling on the same bus.

According to the complaint, Isac was traveling in a private bus on Wednesday when a person forced him to get down from the bus alleging he had misbehaved with the girl on Tuesday and then assaulted him.

Isac in his plaint explained that on Tuesday, he was on the bus, when a schoolgirl handed him her bag as the bus was overcrowded.

Isac said that on Wednesday he was forcefully pulled down from the bus and taken to a secluded location with the help of two other men and brutally assaulted.

Following the assault, Isac went home, took medicines and later lodged the complaint.

"A case has been registered under sections 504, 506, 323, 324, 352 and 34 of the IPC against the three accused Manohar, Chethan and Kishore. All of them have been taken into custody," said Dakshina Kannada Police Superintendent Rishikesh Sonawane.

