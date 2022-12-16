Mumbai Crime: 51-year-old widow raped by her school friend, held

During the investigation, it was learned that the duo was childhood friends who studied in the same school till class 10
Representation pic
A 51-year-old Goregaon-based widow was allegedly raped by her school friend whom she met after 35 years.
According to police sources, the victim is a widow and stays with her children while the accused lives in Kandivali with his family.
During the investigation, it was learned that the duo was childhood friends who studied in the same school till class 10.
Almost after 35 years, the duo met again through a social media site two years ago. The accused contacted her and rekindled his friendship with her again.
Often the duo used to share their family and personal stories on mobile. As the victim’s husband died, the accused tried to support her by creating intimacy with her and the duo fell in love. Through this, they became closer and the duo established physical relations first at the victim's house and later at various places.
"The accused is an auto driver whose financial condition was not well enough as that of the victim. He was asking for financial help from her citing various reasons. In order to help her friend, the victim helped the accused financially multiple times," said an officer.
As the accused demand started increasing, the victim tried to maintain distance from her side. While there was a verbal argument between the duo, the accused abused and threatened her a couple of times. As soon as the victim realised that the accused had cheated on her and would defame her in society, she filed a complaint against him at Goregaon police station last week.
We have registered the case under section 376 of IPC and arrested the accused. He is a 51-year-old auto driver. He was produced before the court and remanded in police custody said another officer.