Three arrested for thrashing waiter over Biryani in Greater Noida restaurant

A waiter of a restaurant in a Greater Noida shopping mall was allegedly assaulted by three men when he told them there was no biryani left, police said Thursday.

The accused picked a fight with the waiter blaming him that biryani got over because he was too late in taking their order, police said, adding the three men have been arrested.

"The incident had taken place around 10.30 pm Wednesday night at Zauk restaurant inside the Ansal Plaza mall under the Knowledge Park Police Station limits in Greater Noida," a police spokesperson said.

"The accused were identified through the CCTV footage later as Manoj, Pravesh, and Krish - all residents of Dadri area, and were arrested Thursday," the official said.

A local police officer said the accused had placed the order for biryani and were waiting for it, but later the waiter came and told them that it over.

"The accused got angry at this and held the waiter by his collar and dragged him away while thrashing him before some locals intervened and rescued him," the officer added.

On the basis of a complaint from the waiter, the three were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 147 (rioting), police said.

