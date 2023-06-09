Breaking News
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC
BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Three dead several feared trapped after illegal coal mine collapses near Jharkhands Dhanbad

Three dead, several feared trapped after 'illegal coal mine' collapses near Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Updated on: 09 June,2023 03:02 PM IST  |  Dhanbad
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Three people are dead and several others feared trapped after an “illegally operated” mine collapsed in Bhowra Colliery area of Jharkhand

Three dead, several feared trapped after 'illegal coal mine' collapses near Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Three dead, several feared trapped after 'illegal coal mine' collapses near Jharkhand's Dhanbad
x
00:00

Three people are dead and several others feared trapped after an “illegally operated” mine collapsed in Bhowra Colliery area of Jharkhand on Friday.


The incident occurred at 10.30 am at Bhowra Colliery Area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), about 21 km from Dhanbad, PTI reported.


Quoting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sindri, Abhishek Kuma, PTI reported that the exact number of people killed and feared trapped or injured would be known after rescuers are able to locate the victims.


An eyewitness said many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the mine caved in.

Also read: Amit Shah to chair high-level meeting regarding Amarnath Yatra's preparedness

"With the help of the locals, three persons were brought out from the debris and taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead," the eyewitness said.

Bhowra police station Inspector Binod Oraon said rescue operations were on. (With inputs from PTI)

Do you like to interpret your dreams?
jharkhand news india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK