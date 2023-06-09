Three people are dead and several others feared trapped after an “illegally operated” mine collapsed in Bhowra Colliery area of Jharkhand

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Three dead, several feared trapped after 'illegal coal mine' collapses near Jharkhand's Dhanbad x 00:00

Three people are dead and several others feared trapped after an “illegally operated” mine collapsed in Bhowra Colliery area of Jharkhand on Friday.

The incident occurred at 10.30 am at Bhowra Colliery Area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), about 21 km from Dhanbad, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quoting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sindri, Abhishek Kuma, PTI reported that the exact number of people killed and feared trapped or injured would be known after rescuers are able to locate the victims.

An eyewitness said many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the mine caved in.

Also read: Amit Shah to chair high-level meeting regarding Amarnath Yatra's preparedness

"With the help of the locals, three persons were brought out from the debris and taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead," the eyewitness said.

Bhowra police station Inspector Binod Oraon said rescue operations were on. (With inputs from PTI)