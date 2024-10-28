Three die of electrocution while putting up Diwali lights in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Oct 28 (PTI) Three persons, two of them minors, were electrocuted, and one person was injured when the ladder they were using to hang lights for Diwali touched a wire in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in front of a petrol pump in the Sargaon police station area, where the victims were putting up decorative lights, an official said.

As per preliminary information, the victims were dragging an iron ladder when it came in contact with an overhead wire, he said.

The official said the four were electrocuted and sustained burn injuries. They were taken to a community health centre in Sargaon, where three of them were declared dead.

The other injured man was later shifted to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur, he said.

The deceased were identified as Priyanshu Yadav (15), Arjun Yadav (15) and Ram Sahu (20), while the injured man is Shiva Pandey (20), he said.

The police official said a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

