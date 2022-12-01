Three farmhouses including one of singer Mika Singh sealed for green laws violation

The three farmhouses situated in Rojka Gujar village, near Damdama Lake in the Aravalli region, have been sealed

File Photo

Three farmhouses including one of singer Mika Singh has been sealed because of green laws violation, said District Town Planner (enforcement) Amit Madholia.

Madholia said that the three farmhouses situated in Rojka Gujar village, near Damdama Lake in the Aravalli region, have been sealed.

Also Read: Maharashtra reports 50 new Covid-19 cases

"Three farmhouses constructed in Rojka Gujar village, near Damdama Lake in Aravalli region, have been sealed for green laws violation. We have got to know that one of these farmhouses belongs to Amreek Singh aka Mika, the singer," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.