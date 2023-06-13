Breaking News
Three female labourers dead, four seriously injured in mudslide in Gurugram

Updated on: 13 June,2023 05:04 PM IST  |  Gurugram
Three female labourers were killed while four others were critically injured after being trapped in a mudslide at the site where they were digging a pond at Pataudi area here on Tuesday

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Three female labourers were killed while four others were critically injured after being trapped in a mudslide at the site where they were digging a pond at Pataudi area here on Tuesday, police said.


According to police, the incident took place around 10:30 am when a mound of mud, around six feet high, fell on eight labourers digging a pond in Darapur village here. The digging activity was being carried out under the MGNREGA, the rural employment scheme.


While seven of them were trapped inside the mound, one Kiran Devi managed to free herself, police said. Kiran Devi then raised an alarm and villagers reached the spot, they said.


A rescue operation pulled all the women out, who were then rushed to a government hospital. Three women were declared brought dead, three seriously injured women were referred to civil hospital, Gurugram and one worker is receiving treatment in Pataudi, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Priyanka, Kola and Billo, they said.

A senior officer said police will record the statement of Kiran Devi, who survived the mudslide. Deputy Commissioner of Police Nishant Kumar Yadav said an inquiry into the matter is underway. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

