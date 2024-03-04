Breaking News
Three girl students suffer third degree burns on face in acid attack near Mangaluru
Three girl students suffer third degree burns on face in acid attack near Mangaluru

Updated on: 04 March,2024 12:17 PM IST  |  Mangaluru
PTI |

Three girl students suffered third degree burn injuries on their face after a youth threw acid on them at a government pre-university college in the taluka headquarters town of Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday

Representational Picture/iStock

Three girl students suffered third degree burn injuries on their face after a youth threw acid on them at a government pre-university college in the taluka headquarters town of Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, police said.


"The girls have been shifted to a private hospital after the incident, which took place when they were preparing for the Pre-University Course (PUC) exams sitting in the corridors of the college," a police official said.


The youth, wearing a mask and cap to conceal his identity, approached them with a bottle and threw acid targeting their faces. He has been identified as Abin hailing from neighbouring Kasaragod district in Kerala, police said.


He tried to escape after the attack but the local people who were witness to this incident chased and apprehended him and handed him over to the police.

"The victims were taken to the Kadaba government hospital but the doctors there advised the families to shift them to Mangaluru for better treatment as the burn was extensive," the official said.

Kadaba police are investigating.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

