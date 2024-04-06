Nagpur: Three girls rescued as police unearth sex racket at spa; three held

Police have seized cash, mobile phones, and other material worth Rs 80,000 from the accused

The Social Security Branch (SSB) of the Nagpur Police arrested three persons after busting a sex racket operated from a spa and rescued three girls, an official said on Saturday.



The accused person included the owner of the spa, situated in Deendayal Nagar area, and two others, including a woman, he said. Police seized cash, mobile phones, and other material worth Rs 80,000 from the accused, he added.



They are arrested under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile in another development in Nagpur, a police constable allegedly committed suicide at the Unconventional Operations Training Centre (UOTC) in Nagpur on Saturday, an official said.

Mangesh Maski (35), attached to the State Reserve Police Force's Group 4, shot himself with his service rifle at around 5pm, said the Wadi police station official.

"He was on deputation to the UOTC, which is an anti-Naxal training facility of Maharashtra police. Sitting in his chair, he kept the rifle to his chin and fired. The bullet passed through his skull. He died on the spot," the official said.

Maski is survived by his wife, who is part of Nagpur police, and two children.

