Three held for leaking sensitive defence information to Pakistani intelligence operatives

Three men were arrested for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan-based intelligence operatives, the NIA said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said the three men were sharing sensitive information about Indian defence establishments at Karwar Naval Base and Kochi Naval Base.

While Vethan Laxman Tandel and Akshay Ravi Naik were picked up from Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka, Abhilash P A was arrested from Kochi in Kerala on Tuesday.

All three accused persons, arrested with the assistance of local police, were allegedly found to have been in contact with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) through social media.

As per NIA investigations, they were sharing sensitive information about Indian defence establishments at Karwar Naval Base and Kochi Naval Base and were receiving money from PIOs in exchange for the information.

A total of eight people have been arrested so far in the case.

NIA has so far chargesheeted five persons, including two absconding Pakistani operatives, in the case that was originally registered by the Counter Intelligence Cell, Andhra Pradesh in January 2021. The anti-terror agency took over the case in June 2023.

NIA investigations have revealed that Pakistan national Meer Balaj Khan and one Akash Solanki -- who has been arrested -- were involved in the espionage racket related to leaking of sensitive vital information about the Indian Navy as part of an "anti-India conspiracy".

Another absconding PIO, Alven, and two others -- Manmohan Surendra Panda and Amaan Salim Shaikh -- have also been chargesheeted by the agency.

The NIA will continue its probe in the case to unravel the espionage conspiracy by Pakistan-based operatives and other anti-national elements, the statement said.

