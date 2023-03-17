Breaking News
Three killed as lorry falls into gorge in Kerala

Updated on: 17 March,2023 01:56 PM IST  |  Malappuram
PTI

The accident took place at Vattappara under Valanchery police station limit at around 6.15 AM when the lorry carrying a full load of onions was travelling from Kozhikode to Chalakkudy

Three killed as lorry falls into gorge in Kerala

Representative Image


Three people died when a lorry in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in this north Kerala district on Friday morning, police said.


The accident took place at Vattappara under Valanchery police station limit at around 6.15 AM when the lorry carrying a full load of onions was travelling from Kozhikode to Chalakkudy, they said.



The local residents, police, and fire and rescue personnel launched the rescue operations soon after the incident, but it took some time to remove the victims as they had got trapped in the cabin of the lorry, which fell upside down.

Police said two people who died in the incident have been identified, and an investigation is underway to identify the third.

Their bodies have been shifted to a government hospital for postmortem.

