Three killed, Two injured after being run over by truck in Rajasthan

Three people were killed and two others injured after being run over by a container truck in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Chirola village on NH-56, they said.

Two bikes collided with each other following which the riders were run over by a container truck, killing three people, Station House Officer Kapil Patidar said.

He said two others were injured in the accident and taken to a hospital for treatment.

He added that bodies have been kept at a mortuary for post mortem after which they will be handed over to the family members for last rites.

According to Statista.com, the number of road accidents across Rajasthan in 2020 was around 19000. Traffic discrepancies have been a major reason of death, injury and damage to property every year. In 2020, over-speeding of vehicles was the major reason for road accident casualties in the northern state in India.

