Breaking News
‘MMRDA, TMC killing aquatic life in Thane’s Railadevi lake’
Maharashtra: Not a single stop to take break on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway
Centre writes to state over rising Covid-19 cases
Now, you can sit in Mumbai’s parks three hours longer
Cap speed at 100 kmph on India’s highways, demand road safety experts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Three members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held in Rajasthans Sriganganagar

Three members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar

Updated on: 17 March,2023 03:26 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Top

The accused, identified as Sonu, Sachin and Harish, all residents of Punjab, were arrested on Thursday

Three members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar

Representative Image


Three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested following an encounter in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said Friday.


The accused, identified as Sonu, Sachin and Harish, all residents of Punjab, were arrested on Thursday, they said.



According to police, the gang was trying to extort money from businessman Harakhchand Malpani.


Malpani, in his complaint, alleged that the accused were trying to extort money from him in the name of Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence's brother.

Also Read: Two dead, six injured after driver dozes off, hits divider in Rajasthan

SP (Sriganganagar) Anil Paris Deshmukh said, "Three persons who were trying to extort money from a local businessman were arrested last night. They have affiliation with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi,"

Acting on a tip-off, a police team went to Punjab as the accused residents of Fazilka district. However, later it was discovered that the accused were in Sriganganagar itself, police said in a statement.

The accused were arrested near Sadhuwali area following an encounter in which Harish was injured, they said.

He was admitted to a government hospital for treatment, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news national news rajasthan

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK