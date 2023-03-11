Two dead, six injured after driver dozes off, hits divider in Rajasthan

The accident happened on NH-21 near Khedli crossing under Bhusavar police station. The bus was going to Jaipur from Agra, they said, adding that the deceased have been identified as Vaibhav and Gautam

Two persons were killed and six others injured when their bus hit a road divider and overturned after the driver dozed off in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Saturday, police said.

The accident happened on NH-21 near Khedli crossing under Bhusavar police station. The bus was going to Jaipur from Agra, they said, adding that the deceased have been identified as Vaibhav and Gautam.

The bodies have been kept at the mortuary and family members have been informed, police said.

Meanwhile, two men were charred to death when a truck in which they were travelling caught fire after hitting two similar vehicles on a highway in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

Three persons were injured in the accident, they said.

The incident occurred around 8 am at Ganpati Ghat on Indore-Mumbai Highway, some 60 km away from the district headquarters, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Devendra Patidar said.

"The brakes of a long truck carrying marble failed, due to which the vehicle jumped the divider and went to the opposite side of the highway where it hit two similar vehicles. All three trucks caught fire following the accident," he said.

Three persons were travelling in the marble-laden truck that was going to Maharashtra. Its driver Manoj Rawat (25) and helper Vinod (23) were charred to death, while another person accompanying them suffered injuries, the official said.

A total of three persons were injured in the accident, he said, adding that they are undergoing treatment and said to be out of danger.

Prima facie, the accident occurred as the brakes of the marble-loaded truck failed. The fire was controlled by the fire tenders called from nearby towns, he said. (PTI)