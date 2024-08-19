The trio entered the river for a swim but couldn't gauge the depth of the water and drowned

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Three picnickers drown in river in Raigad district x 00:00

Two brothers and their relative drowned in a river during a picnic in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred in Savitri river in Mahad on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

The deceased, Munnawar Shahabuddin Nalband (38), his brother Dilawar (28) and their relative Zahid Zakir Patel (28), were residents of Mahabaleshwar and had come to Mahad for a picnic.

The trio entered the river for a swim but couldn't gauge the depth of the water and drowned, he said.

The local police carried out a search and rescue operation, and the bodies were fished out in the evening, the official said, as per the PTI.

One dead, two feared drowned in river in Pimpri Chinchwad

Meanwhile, one person died, and two others are feared drowned while performing a ritual in a river in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune on Monday, a civic official said, reported the PTI.

A team of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and divers from a local NGO are looking for the missing persons in the Indrayani river, he said.

"Some persons from Vedashree Tapovan University had come to the river near Moshi to perform 'nadi pujan' (river worship) in the morning. While performing the ritual, one of them slipped into the waters, and two others entered the river to save him," said the official from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, the PTI reported on Monday.

The body of one person has been fished out while a search is on for two others, he said.

Two boys drown in river in MP's Anuppur

In an another incident, two cousins reportedly drowned in a river in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Sunday, an official said, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred in Cholna village under Jaithari police station limits in the afternoon, Anuppur district hospital doctor SR Paraste said.

"The boys, in the 9-10 age group, were brought to the district hospital by kin. Doctors declared them dead on arrival," Paraste said.

Their kin said the two boys had gone to Gujar Nala river to bathe, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)