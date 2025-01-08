Breaking News
Updated on: 08 January,2025 11:29 PM IST  |  Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh)
IANS |

Top

A large number of devotees had gathered to stand in queues for special darshan tickets, leading to the stampede

N Chandrababu Naidu. File Pic

Tirupati temple stampede: Chief Minister Naidu orders relief measures
Four devotees were killed and some others were injured in a stampede at three places during the sale of Tirumala temple darshan tickets in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Wednesday night.  


The incident occurred at three places where Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tickets were to be issued on Thursday morning.


A large number of devotees had gathered to stand in queues for special darshan tickets, leading to the stampede.


Three women were among four devotees killed in the incident. One of the deceased women was from Tamil Nadu.

Some others fell unconscious and they were shifted to Ruia Hospital.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of the famous Tirumala temple, had announced that special darshan tickets will be issued at 94 counters at nine places in Tirupati from 5 a.m. on Thursday.

However, a large number of devotees started gathering since Wednesday morning. There was chaos when devotees were allowed at the counters. They pushed each other to surge forward, resulting in the stampede.

According to officials, there was a stampede at Srinivasam, Bairagipatteda, and Satyanarayanapuram.

Police and TTD officials rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operations.

The TTD was planning to issue 1.20 lakh tokens on Thursday morning for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan on January 10, 11, and 12.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the death of four devotees in the stampede.

In a statement. he said that he was pained over the incident. The Chief Minister spoke to officials over the phone and directed them to ensure the best treatment to those injured. 

He asked senior officials to visit the scene and undertake relief operations. He was in touch with the district officials and TTD authorities to monitor the situation. 

YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has also expressed shock over the death of four devotees in the stampede. 

