Home > News > India News > Article > Tirupati temple Stampede Four devotees including three women killed several injured say police

Updated on: 08 January,2025 10:33 PM IST  |  Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh)
PTI |

Hundreds of devotees turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing from January 10

Representational Pic/PTI

Four devotees, including three women died and several more were injured in a stampede on Wednesday night as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, a police official said.


Hundreds of devotees turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing from January 10.


"Three women and a man died in the stampede," the official confirmed to PTI.


Meanwhile, videos of police administering CPR on a couple of woman devotees and injured persons being shifted in ambulances went viral. 

