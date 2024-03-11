Breaking News
Mumbai Coastal Road Inauguration: SoBo skyline changes, a 1st in a 100 years
Mumbai: As cops untangle finfluencers case, investors suffer
Mumbai: After ‘wedding scene’ was wrapped, he said I was bought for Rs 3L
Mumbai: BMC‘s clean marshals armed with digital fining system to be deployed soon
Mumbai: Vakola traffic police bust parking racket
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > TMC goes solo Cricketers new faces galore
<< Back to Elections 2024

TMC goes solo: Cricketers, new faces galore!

Updated on: 11 March,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Debasish Datta | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Mamata-led party introduces fresh faces and renews focus on gender diversity in its bid for the upcoming elections

TMC goes solo: Cricketers, new faces galore!

TMC candidates Mahua Moitra, Saayoni Ghosh and Yusuf Pathan during a rally. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
TMC goes solo: Cricketers, new faces galore!
x
00:00

The TMC on Sunday announced the candidate list for all 42 Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal, dropping at least eight sitting MPs and bringing in several new faces such as former cricketers Yusuf Pathan and Kriti Azad. The party renominated 16 sitting MPs and fielded 12 women. Cricketer Yusuf Pathan will contest from the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat, whereas Kirti Aazd will fight from the Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency. The TMC also renominated expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar seat for the second consecutive term.


People attend a rally of TMC on Sunday. Pic/PTI
People attend a rally of TMC on Sunday. Pic/PTI


Door of alliance open: Congress


Soon after the TMC declared candidates from all Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, the Congress on Sunday said its doors are open for an alliance till the withdrawal of nominations and maintained that any agreement has to be finalised through negotiations and not by unilateral announcements. Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a public rally in Kolkata announced the names of 42 candidates for the Lok Saba election in the state. “Our doors are always open and an alliance can happen anytime before withdrawal,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said over the development.

New challenge for me, says Yusuf

Yusuf Pathan has said that Mamata Banerjee and he go back a long way.  “I know Didi for more than a decade. She came to Eden Gardens for a felicitation function of the Kolkata Knight Riders team when they won the IPL in 2012. “Didi and Abhishek Banerjee have been talking to me for the last few days. I reached Kolkata this morning [Sunday]  after I convinced myself to join politics. I gave it a long thought,” Yusuf told mid-day. The 2007 World T20-winning team member will contest from Berhampore. “I’ve not been there.  I have to meet the people and request them to vote for me. It’s a new challenge,” said Yusuf. He returned to Sri Lanka where he is part of a veterans tournament.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

yusuf pathan Lok Sabha west bengal national news kolkata 2024 lok sabha elections india India news trinamool congress
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK