Breaking News
Mumbai: How COVID-19 reinfection affects you
Mumbai: Chinese manja gone, but local glass-coated ones flood the market
Thane: 11 labourers rescued by activists from captivity in Bhiwandi
Mumbai: Four expanded civic hospitals in suburbs to be ready in 2024
Mumbai: Western Railway to welcome new AC trains in the New Year
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > News > India News > Article > TN govt announces state honours for DMDK leader Vijayakanths funeral

TN govt announces state honours for DMDK leader Vijayakanth's funeral

Updated on: 28 December,2023 11:41 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced full state honours for DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth's funeral. In his condolence message, Stalin expressed shock and grief over Vijayakanth's death and hailed him as an achiever; both as an actor and as a leader in public life.

TN govt announces state honours for DMDK leader Vijayakanth's funeral

CM MK Stalin with DMDK chief Captain Vijaykanth/ PTI

Listen to this article
TN govt announces state honours for DMDK leader Vijayakanth's funeral
x
00:00

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced full state honours for DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth's funeral.


In his condolence message, Stalin expressed shock and grief over Vijayakanth's death and hailed him as an achiever; both as an actor and as a leader in public life.
As a mark of homage, the government will accord full state honours for Vijayakanth's funeral, Stalin announced.


The DMDK founder's death is a huge loss for Tamil Nadu and the world of cinema, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and party workers.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you find it difficult to look good after travelling by Mumbai`s local trains?
tamil nadu chennai India news national news coimbatore

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK