CM MK Stalin with DMDK chief Captain Vijaykanth/ PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced full state honours for DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth's funeral.

In his condolence message, Stalin expressed shock and grief over Vijayakanth's death and hailed him as an achiever; both as an actor and as a leader in public life.

As a mark of homage, the government will accord full state honours for Vijayakanth's funeral, Stalin announced.

The DMDK founder's death is a huge loss for Tamil Nadu and the world of cinema, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and party workers.

