TN Minister V Senthil Balaji undergoes bypass surgery at private hospital in Chennai

Updated on: 21 June,2023 11:41 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji underwent a bypass surgery and was hemodynamically stable, the private hospital treating him here said

TN Minister V Senthil Balaji undergoes bypass surgery at private hospital in Chennai

File Photo

Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji on Wednesday underwent a bypass surgery and was hemodynamically stable, the private hospital treating him here said.


The minister, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a cash-for-jobs scam last week, underwent a beating heart coronary artery bypass surgery in the morning, a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital said. "He is currently hemodynamically stable and being monitored," it said.


Balaji was initially admitted to a government hospital and later shifted to the private facility following a court order.


tamil nadu india India news national news

