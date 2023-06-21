TN Minister V Senthil Balaji undergoes bypass surgery at private hospital in Chennai

Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji underwent a bypass surgery and was hemodynamically stable, the private hospital treating him here said

Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji on Wednesday underwent a bypass surgery and was hemodynamically stable, the private hospital treating him here said.

The minister, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a cash-for-jobs scam last week, underwent a beating heart coronary artery bypass surgery in the morning, a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital said. "He is currently hemodynamically stable and being monitored," it said.

Balaji was initially admitted to a government hospital and later shifted to the private facility following a court order.

