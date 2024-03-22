Traffic chaos in central Delhi as AAP protest causes road closures

AAP leaders and supporters gathered at the ITO intersection near the AAP and BJP headquarters on DDU Marg to protest against Kejriwal's arrest

AAP leaders protesting against Kejriwal's arrest/ PTI

Commuters in central Delhi witnessed heavy traffic delays near ITO, Rajghat, and Vikas Marg on Friday morning due to road closures leading to DDU Marg. These closures were imposed due to an AAP protest. The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday night sparked huge protests by AAP leaders and supporters, reported PTI.

According to the report, as a precaution, many levels of barricades have been placed along roads leading to the BJP, AAP, and ED offices. AAP leaders and supporters gathered at the ITO intersection near the AAP and BJP headquarters on DDU Marg. Police ordered protestors to disperse in response to prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of the CrPC.

The Delhi traffic police warned commuters to avoid IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road, and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg due to the continuing protest. Police detained AAP workers who blocked roadways in central Delhi, causing massive traffic delays at ITO and Rajghat. Congestion was also witnessed in Geeta Colony and Rajghat.

"In view of the proposed protest by a political party at DDU Marg Delhi, traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU Marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly," Delhi Traffic Police wrote on X.

Traffic Advisory



In view of the proposed protest by Political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey… — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 22, 2024

With roads leading to the ED office closed commuters were advised to avoid Krishna Menon Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Janpath, and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road. Following Kejriwal's detention, the AAP called for nationwide protests against the BJP, prompting increased security measures, including the deployment of paramilitary forces near AAP, BJP, and ED offices, the PTI report stated.

In response to the arrest of Delhi's chief minister, AAP leader Gopal Rai called for nationwide rallies against the BJP.

