Breaking News
One dead, two injured after falling into sewer drain in Malad
Shahu Maharaj, Praniti Shinde in Congress' first list of Maharashtra
Excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED
Car carrying Ramdas Athawale, his wife meets with accident; both unhurt
Man booked for raping woman repeatedly, extorting Rs 5 lakh in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Traffic chaos in central Delhi as AAP protest causes road closures
<< Back to Elections 2024

Traffic chaos in central Delhi as AAP protest causes road closures

Updated on: 22 March,2024 01:35 PM IST  |  Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

AAP leaders and supporters gathered at the ITO intersection near the AAP and BJP headquarters on DDU Marg to protest against Kejriwal's arrest

Traffic chaos in central Delhi as AAP protest causes road closures

AAP leaders protesting against Kejriwal's arrest/ PTI

Listen to this article
Traffic chaos in central Delhi as AAP protest causes road closures
x
00:00

Commuters in central Delhi witnessed heavy traffic delays near ITO, Rajghat, and Vikas Marg on Friday morning due to road closures leading to DDU Marg. These closures were imposed due to an AAP protest. The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday night sparked huge protests by AAP leaders and supporters, reported PTI. 


According to the report, as a precaution, many levels of barricades have been placed along roads leading to the BJP, AAP, and ED offices. AAP leaders and supporters gathered at the ITO intersection near the AAP and BJP headquarters on DDU Marg. Police ordered protestors to disperse in response to prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of the CrPC.


The Delhi traffic police warned commuters to avoid IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road, and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg due to the continuing protest. Police detained AAP workers who blocked roadways in central Delhi, causing massive traffic delays at ITO and Rajghat. Congestion was also witnessed in Geeta Colony and Rajghat.


"In view of the proposed protest by a political party at DDU Marg Delhi, traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU Marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly," Delhi Traffic Police wrote on X. 

With roads leading to the ED office closed commuters were advised to avoid Krishna Menon Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Janpath, and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road. Following Kejriwal's detention, the AAP called for nationwide protests against the BJP, prompting increased security measures, including the deployment of paramilitary forces near AAP, BJP, and ED offices, the PTI report stated. 

In response to the arrest of Delhi's chief minister, AAP leader Gopal Rai called for nationwide rallies against the BJP.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you know you can go sailing in Mumbai?
arvind kejriwal Enforcement Directorate aam aadmi party India news national news delhi police
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK