'Triple-engine' govt in UP

Updated on: 14 May,2023 08:22 AM IST  |  Lucknow
Agencies |

“This massive victory reflects the successful guidance of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and immense public faith in the pro-people, developmental and all-inclusive policies of the double-engine government,” Adityanath tweeted.

‘Triple-engine’ govt in UP

A BJP supporter shows victory signs in Prayagraj. Pic/PTI

‘Triple-engine’ govt in UP
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked people and congratulated BJP workers on Saturday on the party's massive victory in the urban local body polls and for forming a “triple-engine government” in the state. “This massive victory reflects the successful guidance of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and immense public faith in the pro-people, developmental and all-inclusive policies of the double-engine government,” Adityanath tweeted.


The ruling BJP made a winning start to the ongoing mayoral election in UP with the party candidate winning the post of Jhansi’s mayor on Saturday. According to the State Election Commission (SEC), BJP’s Bihari Lal Arya bagged 1,23,503 votes, and defeated his nearest rival Arvind Kumar of the Congress by a margin of 83,587 votes. BJP also retained the mayoral seat in the temple town of Ayodhya.


