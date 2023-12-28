Breaking News
Truck runs over engineering student in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district

A 23-year-old engineering student was crushed to death by a truck in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said on Thursday.

Sindri Avinash Priyadarshi, a third-year electrical engineering student from Birsa Institute of Technology (BIT), was on his way to a relative's home on a motorcycle around 7.30 pm on Wednesday when his bike skidded off the road near Kandra on Sindri-Jhari road, around 170km from Ranchi, police said.


"Priyadarshi fell on the road and a truck coming from the opposite direction crushed him to death," Goshala police station in-charge Virendra Kumar said.


After getting information, relatives and students of the institute reached the spot and blocked the Sindri-Jharia road demanding arrest of the truck driver.

The blockade was withdrawn around 11.40 pm after police intervention.

Kumar told reporters that the body had been sent for post-mortem and Rs 75,000 was given for the student's last rites.

jharkhand ranchi India news national news Accident

