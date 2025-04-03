Breaking News
Mumbai: How trafficking gang beat security system
Can Mumbai have Japan-style tanks to tackle flooding under rail tracks?
Maharashtra transport department to mandate Marathi public service messages on commercial vehicles
Mumbai weather updates: City to squirm in warm, humid conditions over next 2 days, meteorologists warn
Mumbai: BMC to predict AQI 72 hrs in advance
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Govt carefully examining implications of US reciprocal tariffs on India

Govt carefully examining implications of US reciprocal tariffs on India

Updated on: 03 April,2025 04:02 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The commerce ministry said that it is also studying the opportunities that may arise due to this new development in the US trade policy

Govt carefully examining implications of US reciprocal tariffs on India

US President Donald Trump (above) has announced the imposition of additional ad-valorem duties ranging from 10 per cent to 50 per cent on imports from all trading partners. File Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Govt carefully examining implications of US reciprocal tariffs on India
x
00:00

The Department of Commerce is carefully examining the implications of the US reciprocal tariffs on India and is engaged with all stakeholders, including domestic industry and exporters to seek their feedback on the issue, an official statement said on Thursday.


The commerce ministry said that it is also studying the opportunities that may arise due to this new development in the US trade policy.


US President Donald Trump has announced the imposition of additional ad-valorem duties ranging from 10 per cent to 50 per cent on imports from all trading partners.


The baseline duty of 10 per cent will be effective from April 5 and the 27 per cent from April 9. Certain sectors are exempted from these duties include pharma, semiconductors and energy products.

"The Department of Commerce is carefully examining the implications of the various measures/ announcements made by the President of the USA," it said.

It also said that discussions are ongoing between Indian and US trade teams for the expeditious conclusion of a mutually beneficial, multi-sectoral Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

The BTA will cover a wide range of issues of mutual interest including deepening of supply chain integration.

The ongoing talks are focused on enabling both nations to grow trade, investments and technology transfers.

"We remain in touch with the Trump Administration on these issues and expect to take them forward in the coming days," it said.

It added that India values its Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the United States and is committed to working closely with the US for the benefit of the people of both the countries.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

donald trump united states of america India news Trade world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK