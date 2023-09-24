Breaking News
TSNAB quizzes Tollywood actor Navdeep

Updated on: 24 September,2023 08:16 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
His name had cropped up during a probe into a drugs case

TSNAB quizzes Tollywood actor Navdeep

Navdeep at the agency’s office

Key Highlights

  1. The court directed the police not to take coercive action
  2. It, however, said police can question him by issuing him a notice.
  3. The officials were questioning him about his alleged links with drug peddlers

Tollywood actor Navdeep on Saturday appeared before Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) in a drugs case, in response to the notices served on Thursday under 41A of Criminal Procedure Code. The officials were questioning him about his alleged links with drug peddlers. His name had cropped up during an investigation conducted by TSNAB in a drugs case.


The agency had said that the actor was evading arrest in the case registered by the Gudimalkapur police, following the arrest of three Nigerian peddlers. An accused arrested based on the information provided by Tollywood financier Venkataramna Reddy and ex-Navy officer B. Balaji, who were arrested in another case recently, had allegedly named Navdeep.


However, Navdeep had denied his involvement and approached the Telangana High Court for anticipatory bail. The court directed the police not to take coercive action. It, however, said police can question him by issuing him a notice.


