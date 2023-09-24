NIA seizes Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s properties in India

Pannu has been playing a major role in promoting and commissioning terror acts and activities, and spreading fear and terror in Punjab and elsewhere in the country

The confiscation notice installed at Pannu’s property. Pic/PTI

In a massive action and in a bid to tighten its noose around Canada-based ‘designated individual terrorist’ Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday has confiscated his two properties. “We have confiscated two properties of Pannu in Punjab’s Amritsar and Chandigarh,” an NIA official told IANS.

The official said that the agency has confiscated properties of Pannu which include 46 Kanal of agricultural property in the ancestral village Khankot, located on the outskirts of Amritsar district. The official also said that it has also confiscated his residential property in Sector 15 area of Chandigarh. The agency sleuths also put the hoarding outside the property of Pannu informing him about the anti-terror probe agency’s action.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu

In a statement, the anti-terror probe agency confirmed that it has confiscated the house and land of the self-styled General Counsel of the outlawed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit in Amritsar (Punjab) and Chandigarh UT. The properties attached include 1/4th share of House Number 2033, Sector 15/C, Chandigarh (U.T).

The agency said that these properties were earlier attached following orders passed by the government in two different cases. “The properties have now been confiscated on the court’s orders under section 33(5) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967, in a case it registered on April 5, 2020, under sections 120-B, 124-A, 153-A 153-B and 17, 18 and 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The action was taken following confiscation orders passed by the NIA Special Court, SAS Nagar, Mohali.

The official said that Pannu has been on NIA’s scanner since 2019, when the anti-terror agency had registered its first case against the terrorist, who has been playing a major role in promoting and commissioning terror acts and activities, and spreading fear and terror in Punjab and elsewhere in the country through his threats and intimidation tactics.

