The seizure of drugs from near the temple town of Tuljapur in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district had been done nearly two months ago, an official said

As per the investigation, the drugs reached Tuljapur from Mumbai. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Tuljapur drug seizure: Police nab 14, 35 named as accused in case x 00:00

The Dharashiv Police in Maharashtra have so far arrested 14 persons in connection with the Tuljapur drug seizure case and as many as 35 accused has been named in the matter, the PTI reported on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seizure of drugs from near the temple town of Tuljapur in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district had been done nearly two months ago, an official said.

According to the PTI, on February 14, the Dharashiv police had seized mephedrone drug worth Rs 2.5 lakh at Tamalwadi checkpost on Solapur-Tuljapur Road in Maharashtra. The drug consignment was allegedly headed to Tuljapur, which is famous for the temple of goddess Tulaja Bhavani. Huge crowds are usually drawn to the temple for worshipping goddess Bhavani. Tuljapur is known for its annual Tulja Bhavani fair during Navratri,

Talking to reporters about the probe into the case, Dharashiv Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjay Jadhav said, "The number of arrests in the drugs seizure case has gone up to 14. As per the investigation, the drugs reached Tuljapur from Mumbai. A woman from Mumbai, her husband and another person from there supplied drugs. The woman and another person were arrested earlier," as per the PTI.

"There are a total of 35 accused in the case, and we will act against 21 others," he said, the news agency reported.

When asked about the alleged involvement of some Tuljapur temple priests in the drugs racket, the SP said he cannot share details about it as the chargesheet is yet to be filed.

"It is wrong to raise fingers against all the priests in the Tuljapur temple, but whoever is found involved in it will be treated as accused," Jadhav said, the PTI reported.

Bipin Shinde, the president of Palikar Pujari Mandal of Tuljapur, said that the names of at least 11 priests have come forward, according to the PTI.

"But the majority of the priests named in the case don't even come to the (Tulaja Bhavani) temple. So all the priests should not be defamed. Those priests who are found guilty in the case will be banned," he added, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)